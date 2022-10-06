StockNews.com Begins Coverage on eMagin (NYSE:EMAN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EMAN opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. eMagin has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. Analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

