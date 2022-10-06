StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

SNMP stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

