StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in First Community by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

