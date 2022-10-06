StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.41. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 85.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.