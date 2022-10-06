StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 46.42%. Analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

