StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

