StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Buy

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

