StockNews.com Downgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.89.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $197.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day moving average is $221.55. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $179.95 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in ICON Public by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.