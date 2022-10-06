StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

FNHC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Institutional Trading of FedNat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

