StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

