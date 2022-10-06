StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of FORD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
