StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a PE ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.