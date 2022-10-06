StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a PE ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gencor Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

