StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

