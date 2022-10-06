StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 605.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

