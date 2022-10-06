StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.44.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

