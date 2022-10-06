StockNews.com Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

RACE stock opened at $193.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

