StockNews.com Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 231.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,856 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

