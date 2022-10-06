Stone Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (0NE)

Stone (0NE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Stone token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stone has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $11,573.00 worth of Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stone has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Stone Token Profile

Stone’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2022. Stone’s total supply is 200,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Stone is https://reddit.com/r/civfund. The official website for Stone is civfund.org. Stone’s official Twitter account is @civfund.

Stone Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stone (0NE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stone has a current supply of 200,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stone is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,894.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://civfund.org/.”

