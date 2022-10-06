Stonk League Trading Down 2.8% This Week (Aegis)

Stonk League (Aegis) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Stonk League has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Stonk League has a total market cap of $550,815.43 and $1.34 million worth of Stonk League was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stonk League token can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BurningMoon (BM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Stonk League Token Profile

Stonk League (CRYPTO:Aegis) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2022. Stonk League’s total supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Stonk League is blog.stonkleague.com. Stonk League’s official Twitter account is @stonkleague and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stonk League is www.stonkleague.com.

Buying and Selling Stonk League

According to CryptoCompare, “Stonk League (Aegis) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stonk League has a current supply of 1,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stonk League is 0.05007413 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stonkleague.com.”

