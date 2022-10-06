Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.11.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

