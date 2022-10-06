Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

