Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,823 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.