Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 39.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,019,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,878 shares of company stock worth $989,137. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter



Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.



