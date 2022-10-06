Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 417 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 150.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 529,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $58,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $126.08 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

