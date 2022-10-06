Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 6,505 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Park National worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Park National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of PRK stock opened at $129.62 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.05). Park National had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.