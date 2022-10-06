Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $484.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.26.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

