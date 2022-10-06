Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

