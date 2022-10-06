Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 424 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $45.24 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

