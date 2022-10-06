Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

