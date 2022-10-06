Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 136,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

MRCY stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.59, a PEG ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

