Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $166.63 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

