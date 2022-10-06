Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

