Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.10 Million Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of REMX stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51.

