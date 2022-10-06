Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.23 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.9 %

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $176.70 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.