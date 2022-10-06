Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.30 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

