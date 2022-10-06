Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222,994 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.