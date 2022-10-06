Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,057 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 556,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,321 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

