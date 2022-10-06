Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 442 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 1.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $59.43.
