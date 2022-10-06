Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.87 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

