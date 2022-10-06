StrongHands Finance (ISHND) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $197,704.89

StrongHands Finance (ISHND) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One StrongHands Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands Finance has a total market cap of $197,704.89 and $22,774.00 worth of StrongHands Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Finance has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands Finance

StrongHands Finance was first traded on August 1st, 2021. StrongHands Finance’s total supply is 99,346,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,626,535 tokens. StrongHands Finance’s official message board is stronghandsblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for StrongHands Finance is https://reddit.com/r/stronghandsblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands Finance’s official Twitter account is @shndofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands Finance’s official website is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands Finance (ISHND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StrongHands Finance has a current supply of 99,346,969.388439 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StrongHands Finance is 0.01616854 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,749.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stronghands.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

