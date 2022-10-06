Strs Ohio Acquires 17,098 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK stock opened at $216.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

