Strs Ohio Acquires 360 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Centene worth $25,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

CNC stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

