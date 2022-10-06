Strs Ohio Acquires 42,219 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Aptiv worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,826,000 after purchasing an additional 268,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.88. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

