Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.10. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

