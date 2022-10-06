Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $33,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $645,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 112,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.