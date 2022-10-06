Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 28,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EW opened at $87.44 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

