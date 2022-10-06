Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

