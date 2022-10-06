Strs Ohio Has $21.47 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 723.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after acquiring an additional 198,444 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.