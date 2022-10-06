Strs Ohio Has $24.22 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $178.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.