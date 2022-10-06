Strs Ohio Has $25.76 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.34% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $25,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

